WBRC Sideline: Week 8 scores

CLASS 7A
Alma Bryant 20, Davidson 10
Auburn 45, Smiths Station 14
Austin 52, Albertville 21
Central-Phenix City 49, Dothan 13
Daphne 34, Murphy 0
Fairhope 24, Baker 13
Florence 35, Huntsville 14
Foley 34, Mary Montgomery 24
Grissom 28, Bob Jones 21
Hewitt-Trussville 48, Gadsden City 12
Hoover 48, Tuscaloosa County 21
Jeff Davis 12, Enterprise 8
Sparkman 13, James Clemens 9
Theodore 47, LeFlore 8
Thompson 49, Oak Mountain 21
Vestavia Hills 32, Spain Park 7
CLASS 6A
Athens 28, Cullman 0
Baldwin County 34, Gulf Shores 0
Benjamin Russell 34, Chilton County 28
Bessemer City 43, Brookwood 0
Carver-Montgomery 17, Sidney Lanier 0
Decatur 45, Columbia 0
Eufaula 42, Russell County 0
Fort Payne 41, Pell City 20
Gardendale 20, Jackson-Olin 14 (OT)
Hartselle 45, Hazel Green 6
Helena 25, Stanhope Elmore 18
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 1, Paul Bryant 90, forfeit
Hueytown 47, McAdory 41
Huffman 54, Woodlawn 6
Jasper 36, Mortimer Jordan 21
Lee-Montgomery 12, Park Crossing 8
McGill-Toolen Catholic 21, Blount 20
Mountain Brook 28, Homewood 0
Muscle Shoals 42, Buckhorn 0
Opelika 1, Valley 0, forfeit
Oxford 63, Springville 6
Pinson Valley 27, Clay-Chalkville 10
Saralnd 47, Robertsdale 0
Shades Valley 35, Chelsea 12
Southside-Gadsden 38, Scottsboro 14
Spanish Fort 35, Citronelle 6
Wetumpka 49, Calera 28
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 57, Moody 20
Andalusia 27, Greenville 0
Ardmore 1, Lee-Huntsville 0, forfeit
Beauregard 42, Elmore County 28
Carver-Birmingham 6, Wenonah 0
Center Point 1, St. Clair County, forfeit
Demopolis 23, Marbury 7
Charles Henderson 24, Carroll 19
Crossville 1, Sardis 0, forfeit
Fairview 49, Brewer 16
Faith Academy 42, Satsuma 0
Guntersville 56, Boaz 14
Hayden 35, Lincoln 20
Holtville 1, Tallassee 0, forfeit
Leeds 35, Corner 13
Mae Jemison 35, Lawrence County 28
Parker 42, Cordova 20
Pleasant Grove 48, John Carroll Catholic 7
Ramsay 34, Fairfield 12
Rehobeth 33, Headland 14
Russellville 35, East Limestone 19
Selma 1, Sipsey Valley 0, forfeit
St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, Elberta 0
Sylacauga 49, Talladega 42
UMS-Wright 34, B.C. Rain 6
West Point 49, Douglas 0
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 49, Straughn 7
American Christian 47, Dallas County 16
Ashville 38, Hanceville 14
Bibb County 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit
Brooks 42, Central-Florence 13
Cherokee County 21, Cleburne Couty 0
Dale County 61 B.T. Washington 6
Deshler 23, Priceville 21
Good Hope 1, Dora 0, forfeit
Gordo 25, Fayette County 0
Hamilton 21, Addison 7
Handley 1, Anniston 0, forfeit
Madison Academy 48, New Hope 21
Madison County 42, DAR 19
Mobile Christian 36, Jackson 22
Montevallo 40, Holt 33
Munford 52, White Plains 30
North Jackson 25, St. John Paul II Catholic 21
Northside 48, Oak Grove 14
Oneonta 49, Fultondale 21
Randolph 28, Westminster Christian 14
Saint James 41, Ashford 12
St. Michael Catholic 27, Lighthouse Christian (MS) 6
Vigor 22, Williamson 8
West Blocton 1, Wilcox-Central 0, forfeit
West Limestone 47, Rogers 25
West Morgan 10, Wilson 0
W.S. Neal 20, Escambia County 9
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 35. Chicksaw 12
Beulah 42, Goshen 13
Clements 28, Danville 25
Collinsville 40, Asbury 19
Cottage Hill Christian 41, Excel 21
Dadeville 7, Reeltown 6
East Lawrence 1, Phil Campbell 0, forfeit
Fyffe 51, Geraldine 7
Greensboro 29, Hale County 20
Hillcrest-Evergreen 1, Flomaton 0, forfeit
Hillcrest-Evergreen 39, Monroe County 20, replacement game non counter
Lauderdale County 33, Colbert Heights 6
Monroe County 1, Prattville Christian 0, forfeit
Montgomery Academy 20, Thomasville 17
Montgomery Catholic 13, Trinity Presbyterian 10
Northside Methodist 48, Daleville 14
Ohatchee 39, Pleasant Valley 8
Opp 38, Slocomb 27
Piedmont 40, Hokes Bluff 7
Pike County 43, Childersburg 0
Plainview 29, Sylvania 20
Providence Christian 50, New Brockton 15
Saks 39, Glencoe 0
Southside-Selma 1, R.C. Hatch 0, forfeit
Susan Moore 35, Holly Pond 6
Vinemont 20, Oakman 17 (OT)
Walter Wellborn 69, Weaver 0
Wicksburg 37, Houston Academy 32
Winfield 21, J.B. Pennington 8
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 48, Houston County 0
Aliceville 1, Midfield 0, forfeit
Ariton 45, Elba 32
B.B. Comer 51, Vincent 0
Colbert County 35, Lexington 0
Cottonwood 44, Zion Chapel 21
Falkville 38, Sardis 0
G.W. Long 41, Geneva County 7
Hatton 52, Tharptown 6
Highland Home 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit
Isabella 68, Central Coosa 0
J.U. Blacksher 36, Orange Beach 30
LaFayette 19, Fayetteville 5
Lanett 61, Randolph County 20
Leroy 28, Clarke County 14
Locust Fork 1, Gaston 0, forfeit
Luverne 20, Thorsby 16
Mars Hill Bible 35, Red Bay 8
North Sand Mountain 44, Whitesburg Christian 13
Ranburne 20, Horseshoe Bnd 12
Section 25, Pisgah 14
Southeastern 31, West End 28
Spring Garden 55, Sand Rock 19
Sulligent 28, Lamar County 7
Washington County 1, Greene County 0, forfeit
Westbrook Christian 3, Cleveland 0
Winston County 46, Cold Springs 21
CLASS 1A
Alabama School/Deaf 48, Mississippi School/Deaf 38
Autaugaville 14, Loachapoka 0
Berry 36, Billingsley 13
Billingsley 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
Brantley 54, Red Level 0
Cedar Bluff 48, Appalachian 28
Central-Hayneville 28, J.F. Shields 14
Decatur Heritage 46, Cherokee 16
Fruitdale 41, St. Luke’s Episcopal 21
Hackleburg 48, Vina 6
Hubbertville 34, Marion County 14
Linden 1, A.L. Johnson 0, forfeit
Lynn 21, South Lamar 14
Maplesville 56, Verbena 16
Marengo 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit
McIntosh 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit
McKenzie 51, Florala 38
Notasulga 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit
Pickens County 38, Meek 14
Phillips 26, Shoals Christian 21
Pleasant Home 7, Kinston 0
Samson 35, Georgiana 20
Sumiton Christian 32, Coosa Christian 13
Sweet Water 49, Millry 21
Wadley 29, Donoho 7
Waterloo 36, R.A. Hubbard 34
Woodland 36, Victory Christian 0
Woodville 38, Gaylesville 20
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.