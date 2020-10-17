Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Clear overnight conditions with light winds have allowed many areas of East and North Alabama to be cold enough for frost formation through 8 am. So, a Frost Advisory is in effect through 8 am this morning. The areas include Marion, Winston, Walker, Blount, Etowah, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, St. Clair and Talladega Counties. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
We will, however have plenty of sunshine through the day but temperatures will be around 70, a little below normal through the afternoon. The chill will be short-lived as temperatures again recover to around 80 by tomorrow afternoon.
A ridge of high pressure will build strength off the Southeast Atlantic Coast through next week and day-to-day weather changes will be limited with morning lows in the 55-65 degree range with afternoon highs between 75 and 85 through mid-week. conditions should remain relatively dry in spite of the returning southerly wind flow meaning limited rain chances.
Moisture may increase enough by the middle of next week to bring a slight increase in showers or possibly a thunderstorm. Rain chances will increase by later next week as another cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley.
In the meantime, enjoy the Saturday Sunshine!
