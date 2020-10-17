Officials make safety preps ahead of November election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Election officials are anticipating historic numbers for the November election and voting during a pandemic creates new safety challenges.
The July run-off election, which brought out about 80-thousand people county wide, and the August municipal election were test runs for county officials. Leaders say because there were no major safety hiccups they feel confident about handling the November election.
Election officials say they will have more poll workers this year than any other year to manage crowds and who could help maintain social distancing. Workers are required to wear face coverings.
Cleaning of polling precincts will start soon and PPE, including hand sanitizer and masks, are being organized to distribute to each site.
“The amount of PPE distributed depends on voters at each location. Obviously a very large precinct like Trussville First Baptist or Gardendale Civic Center will get a lot more than a small precinct. We ratio that out by the number of voters,” said Barry Stephenson, Chair of the Jefferson County Board of Registrars.
Election officials say a good time to go to beat voting crowds is mid-morning or mid-afternoon, that way you’ll miss the work crowds of people going before or after work and the lunch rush.
