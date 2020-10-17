Midfield City Schools will continue remote learning due to mechanical problems in classrooms

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield City Schools will remain online for school due to mechanical problems with the air conditioning.
According to a letter from the Midfield City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Shun Williams, they have lost proper ventilation in several of the classrooms. Williams said in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they must ensure that school buildings are well-ventilated to decrease the spread of germs in the air. The superintendent added that they have HVAC engineers working on the problem--which could take a few weeks to repair.
Students in the Midfield City School District were supposed to return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 19. However, due to the AC conditions and repairs, students will continue virtual learning until further notice. Williams added that they regret any inconveniences that the delays may cause for families.
“We will bring students back to in-person classroom learning as soon as we can do so safely," said Williams.
