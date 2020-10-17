Hundreds head to the Jefferson Co. Courthouse Saturday for in-person absentee voting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The line started early Saturday morning at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Hundreds of people waited to turn in their absentee ballot.
According to Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson, this is the first time voting on Saturday is available for people in Alabama.
She said the turnout is a clear sign that it’s needed.
The Jefferson County Commission voted to open courthouses in downtown Birmingham and Bessemer for in-person absentee voting on two Saturdays in October, the 17th and 24th.
Jerrelle Clemmons said the long wait in line is worth it. She said voting during the week is just not possible for her.
“We have to work, and we will still be at work when the voting poll is over,” said Clemmons. “So now we get an opportunity to come out today.”
Alabama State Rep. Rolanda Hollis said the turnout was so good, she plans to work on a bill allowing voting in Alabama on Saturday’s to continue in the future.
