Explosion reported on South Main Street in Harrisonburg, Va.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - City officials say an explosion happened in a commercial business area in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Two individuals were flown from the scene to UVA after this morning’s explosion. One is being treated at RMH.
Of the three individuals recently reported injured, one individual, who was transported to RMH, is being treated for cuts to the arm from flying glass, according to officials.
James Madison University tweeted that three students were involved in the incident.
Two other JMU students were treated on the scene and released. All three students were participating in a community event.
Officials have not given an update on the two individuals flown to UVA.
Officials say that the fire from the explosion has been contained. Parts of South Main Street will stay closed for several hours.
Two stores in the shopping center report its employees are okay after the incident this morning.
Governor Ralph Northam tweeted that he has deployed state emergency personnel for additional support regarding the explosion.
Despite Northam’s tweet, officials can not confirm the incident was a gas explosion.
There is still no word on what caused the explosion or if there were any casualties.
Officials say they haven’t been able to assess damage outside of the area for residents, but homeowners are encouraged to report property damage from the incident to the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.