UAB reports 15 more positive COVID-19 cases this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in students, but the university said it is coming from students off-campus.
Fifteen more students at UAB have tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, making the total now 64 cases. Officials with the university said it is from off-campus parties.
In a message to students and parents, Dr. John Jones, Vice President of Student Affairs at UAB, issued a reminder about mandatory interim guidelines regarding off-campus activities and escalated sanctions for those who violate the protocols.
The university statement said it is now increasing sanctions for students who violate restrictions at off-campus gatherings. Students are asked for masks to be worn and six feet rules to be followed when students are at a gathering with others.
The university statement said students who are found responsible for hosting or attending a social gathering and not following these rules will be penalized. The same rules apply for students who visit bars and restaurants off campus.
UAB Junior Brianna Muller said case numbers could be worse and she thinks most students are taking the pandemic seriously.
“We are in college,” Muller said. “A lot of people are young. I mean everyone is still trying to have a good time, but I don’t think it really surprises me. I actually think the rates would be a lot higher like there would be more cases. I mean I think with our cases being that low, we are doing a pretty good job."
UAB tested more than 2,200 students who live on campus this week. More than 1,300 faculty, staff and students at UA, UAB and UAH participated in the sentinel testing program this week. There were three positive results systemwide, which is less than one-fourth of 1%.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.