Tuscaloosa man charged for shooting at party in Fayette Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man has been charged in relation to a shooting in Fayette County last month.
Ruben Hedgemon, 21, is charged with attempted murder after a shooting on September 26. Authorities say he fired multiple rounds as he left a party on New Hope Church Road.
The victim, who was struck multiple times, had serious injuries and was treated at DCH Regional Medical Center.
Hedgemon is being held at the Fayette County Jail with a bond of $100,000.
