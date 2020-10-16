Roadwork begins Sunday at interchange of I-65, Oxmoor Road

Roadwork begins Sunday at interchange of I-65, Oxmoor Road
Roadwork starts Sunday at interchange of I-65, Oxmoor Road (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | October 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 4:32 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A project to improve the interchange of Interstate 65 and Oxmoor Road will begin Sunday.

According to ALDOT officials, the following schedule is when you can expect the on-ramp or off-ramp to be closed at that location:

Sunday, October 18th, at 9 a.m.

  • The on-ramp from Oxmoor Road to I-65 South will be closed for improvements.
  • This ramp will be re-opened at approximately 12 a.m.

Monday, October 19th, at 12 a.m.

  • The off-ramp from I-65 South to Oxmoor Road East (Exit 256B) will be closed for improvements.
  • This ramp will be re-opened no later than 5 a.m.

Monday, October 19th, at 9 p.m.

  • The on-ramp from Oxmoor Road to I-65 North will be closed for improvements.
  • This ramp will be re-opened at approximately 1 a.m.

Tuesday, October 20th, at 1 a.m.

  • The off-ramp from I-65 South to Oxmoor Road. West (Exit 256A) will be closed for improvements.
  • This ramp will be re-opened no later than 5 a.m.

ALDOT says you may want to consider an alternate route at the days and times above.

They expect work to wrap up Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.