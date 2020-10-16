Roadwork begins Sunday at interchange of I-65, Oxmoor Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A project to improve the interchange of Interstate 65 and Oxmoor Road will begin Sunday.
According to ALDOT officials, the following schedule is when you can expect the on-ramp or off-ramp to be closed at that location:
Sunday, October 18th, at 9 a.m.
- The on-ramp from Oxmoor Road to I-65 South will be closed for improvements.
- This ramp will be re-opened at approximately 12 a.m.
Monday, October 19th, at 12 a.m.
- The off-ramp from I-65 South to Oxmoor Road East (Exit 256B) will be closed for improvements.
- This ramp will be re-opened no later than 5 a.m.
Monday, October 19th, at 9 p.m.
- The on-ramp from Oxmoor Road to I-65 North will be closed for improvements.
- This ramp will be re-opened at approximately 1 a.m.
Tuesday, October 20th, at 1 a.m.
- The off-ramp from I-65 South to Oxmoor Road. West (Exit 256A) will be closed for improvements.
- This ramp will be re-opened no later than 5 a.m.
ALDOT says you may want to consider an alternate route at the days and times above.
They expect work to wrap up Tuesday morning.
