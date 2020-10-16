Gadsden Public Library reopens after COVID-related shutdown

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden’s Public Library did something two weeks ago it hadn’t done in six months. It reopened to the public.
The library originally closed in March due to concerns over COVID-19.
It was supposed to reopen in June, but cancelled that reopening due to a spike in coronavirus cases.
The library held a “soft opening” two weeks ago, not announcing it ahead of time.
But employees kept reporting to work and kept busy.
“For the past six months, the staff has been busy cleaning this library, reorganizing. We took our genealogy department, which was up on the fourth floor, over to Alabama City to another branch entirely. And it looks great,” said Library Director Craig Scott.
The library’s teen section was also moved to a different floor.
The library still allowed patrons to check out books curbside, and when the books were returned, they were wiped down with a cleaning agent and kept out of circulation for seven days.
