First Alert for breezy and cooler temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are talking about some big changes that are occurring today. First Alert AccuTrack is showing clouds and some light showers moving through Central Alabama early this morning. Light showers are possible before 9 a.m., but we should trend dry by late this morning and going into the afternoon hours. A cold front is moving through Central Alabama right now that will bring northerly winds and cooler temperatures into our area. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s and 60s this morning. Temperatures will likely drop and hold steady in the 50s through 10 a.m. We should slowly warm up this afternoon with highs only climbing into the mid 60s. Plan for breezy conditions today with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. If you have evening plans outside, you will need a warm jacket. Temperatures are forecast to quickly drop into the 50s by 7 p.m. It’ll be a chilly evening for high school football!
First Alert for Chilly Temperatures Saturday Morning: Saturday morning will likely be our coolest morning over the next seven days. Temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 40s with some spots in north Alabama dropping into the upper 30s. It’ll be a chilly start to Saturday, but we should warm up nicely with temperatures approaching 70°F Saturday afternoon. It should be a beautiful fall day! Weather is forecast to be picture perfect for all college football games across the Southeast.
Sunday Forecast: Sunday is also shaping up to be another fantastic afternoon. Morning temperatures are forecast to dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Sunday with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s.
Next Big Thing: The cool weather this weekend will be short-lived as warmer temperatures return next week. Models are hinting at temperatures climbing slightly above average as we head into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures could climb into the lower 80s with morning temperatures in the 50s and eventually into the 60s. I think we’ll stay dry through Monday, but we could see a few chances for isolated showers for the middle part of next week. Our average high/low for the middle of October is 75°F/53°F. We will likely see temperatures 5-8 degrees above average through next Thursday.
Tropical Update: We continue to watch two areas for potential tropical development over the next five days. We will have to watch the southwestern Caribbean next week for potential tropical formation. It is typically the area to watch for mid to late October for tropical formation. The National Hurricane Center is already highlighting this potential with a 30% chance of something forming in the next five days. The second area to watch is highlighted several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda in the Central Atlantic. This disturbance has a 30% chance to become a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Tropics should remain quiet this weekend, but they may pick up in activity by next week. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th.
