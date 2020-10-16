First Alert for breezy and cooler temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are talking about some big changes that are occurring today. First Alert AccuTrack is showing clouds and some light showers moving through Central Alabama early this morning. Light showers are possible before 9 a.m., but we should trend dry by late this morning and going into the afternoon hours. A cold front is moving through Central Alabama right now that will bring northerly winds and cooler temperatures into our area. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s and 60s this morning. Temperatures will likely drop and hold steady in the 50s through 10 a.m. We should slowly warm up this afternoon with highs only climbing into the mid 60s. Plan for breezy conditions today with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. If you have evening plans outside, you will need a warm jacket. Temperatures are forecast to quickly drop into the 50s by 7 p.m. It’ll be a chilly evening for high school football!