Community leaders react to Hoover superintendent’s resignation

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City School Board members held its first board meeting Thursday following the announcement that superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy is leaving the district and will lead Gadsden State Community College.
The board president says they have a little bit of time to figure out who will take over as interim because Dr. Murphy intends to stay until she takes over the new role January 1. It also gives them time to figure out the process they will use to name the next leader.
Dr. Murphy said previously she is willing to help in whatever way the board needs her during the transition process.
The district is in the last year of its 5-year strategic plan where leaders mapped out academic goals. Dr. Murphy says this is a good point where a new leader could come in and evaluate what they have accomplished so far and set new goals. Community leaders say whoever comes next will need to be someone who will continue growth, especially in a pandemic.
“It’s important to find the right person who is going to build on our strengths we already have in Hoover City Schools. We need great leadership. We also need a steady hand," said Shelley Shaw with Hoover City Schools Foundation.
Once Dr. Murphy leaves, the district has six months to find her permanent replacement.
Community leaders applauded the board for being very transparent during the last superintendent search process and are hopeful they will be included in this process as well.
