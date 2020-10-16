City of Birmingham to resolve absentee voting parking tickets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham announced Friday their intention to help resolve parking tickets issued to folks who were absentee voting at the courthouse this year.
If you obtained a ticket while absentee voting this year, you can submit the ticket and your ‘I Voted’ sticker to Birmingham Municipal Court officials to handle the ticket.
Here are directions from the city:
The resident should choose one of the following methods to handle the ticket with Birmingham Municipal Court:
- Bring ticket and the "I Voted'' sticker to Birmingham Municipal Court-David Vann Building, 801 - 17th St. North
- Mail ticket and the "I Voted'' sticker to Birmingham Municipal Court - David Vann Building, 801 - 17th St. North
- Email a scanned copy of ticket and the “I Voted” sticker or a picture of the ticket and the “I Voted” sticker to BMCCustomerservice@birminghamal.gov. The ticket number must be legible, not covered.
Municipal Court is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can approach the security desk where they’ll be told where to go.
COVID protocols are being strictly enforced, so make sure you wear a mask and socially distance.
