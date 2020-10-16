Center Point mayor-elect working to help lower COVID numbers in 35215 zip code

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is now in the red “very high risk” category on the ADPH COVID-19 dashboard and zip code 35215 has the highest number of cases.
The zip code encompasses Center Point as well as Clay, Chalkville and portions of Pinson and Birmingham.
There are more than 1,100 cases in the zip code with a population of more than 47,000 people, according to the Jefferson County Health Department.
Center Point Mayor Elect Bobby Scott said he is working with the city council to try and help lower cases by adding more PPE in schools.
The city’s four schools are on a blended in-person schedule and Scott said providing more masks could help bring numbers down.
“Kids are going to be kids,” Scott said. "You send them to school with a mask and they come home with a different mask. We want to make sure first that they are all protected, and then that they also know how to protect themselves. Maybe they lose their mask and cant get another one, so if there is one available at the school then maybe that will help.”
Scott said he is hoping to get the extra PPE paid for by extra money through the state’s CARES act funds.
