Alabama completes 2020 Census with 99.9 percent household response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey, along with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), and Alabama Counts, announced the final participation results of Census 2020 for the state of Alabama.
Alabama finished with an overall household response rate of 99.9%. Of this total, 63.5% were self-responding Alabamians, which is an improvement from the 62.5% self-response rate recorded in 2010. Across the state, 47 counties exceeded their 2010 self-response rate.
In addition to self-response, the remaining percentage of responses was gathered by door-to-door Census takers for households who did not participate in self-response.
“Over the past several months, Alabamians have come together during these challenging times to complete their 2020 Census, heeding our messages about how vital this count would be to shaping the future of our state,” Governor Ivey said. “We’re hopeful that the spirit of our citizens in this effort will translate into good news for Alabama down the road.”
The response rate includes only the percentage of households accounted for, not the number of people living in those households. The U.S. Census Bureau will release the total statewide population figures for the Alabama and all other states in the coming months, currently scheduled for Dec. 31.
“Though this year has been challenging for everyone, Alabama Counts! is tremendously pleased that we fulfilled our goal of maximum participation among Alabama households in the 2020 Census,” said Kenneth Boswell, Chairman of Alabama Counts and Director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
Alabama counties reflecting the highest self-response rates were Shelby County at 77.8%, Madison County at 76.0% and Autauga County at 71.7%. Additionally, Macon County, which took home the title of Alabama Census Bowl Champion in September and $65,000 for its public-school system, finished at 52.5% for self-response.
For more information on the 2020 Census statewide efforts or to see a complete map of county response rates, please visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.