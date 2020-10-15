What are the rules if Coach Nick Saban is in quarantine Saturday?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News reached out to the Southeastern Conference for clarification about Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and whether he could be involved in the game on Saturday.
Saban tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19.
According to the rules Coach Saban will not be allowed to talk to the team by phone or any virtual devices after 90 minutes before scheduled kickoff.
Bama kicks off at home against Georgia Saturday night at 7:00 p.m., making the communication cutoff 5:30 p.m.
These are the rules from College Football Officiating, LLC. and NCAA Football Rules Committee:
Play #1: The Head Coach of the home team is in quarantine, and wants to monitor the TV broadcast and (a) call in plays via cell phone to the offensive coordinator (b) use a virtual application (Zoom, Microsoft Teams, etc.) to communicate with the team in the locker room.
RULING: Rule 1-4-11-b is very specific and allows only voice communications between the press box and the team area, therefore in (a) the coach could not call into the press box or the sideline for anything related to coaching purposes.
Rule 1-4-11-a would prohibit the use of technology including computers to be used for coaching purposes and this would include all virtual types of communication back to a team during the game, consequently in (b) any virtual session with the team would not be allowed. This prohibition would begin at 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff when the officiating crew assumes jurisdiction of the game and would include the time between periods until the end of the game when the Referee declares the score final.
