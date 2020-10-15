VIDEO: Brookwood police investigate home burglary

Burglary investigation in Brookwood SOURCE: Brookwood PD
By WBRC Staff | October 15, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 4:12 PM

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Police hope someone will recognize the man they say was caught on camera breaking into a home Wednesday, October 14.

Officers said it happened at 1:33 p.m.

One video shows the man kicking in a door to the home before entering. A second video shows the man walking around in one of the rooms.

The video is from the victim’s surveillance camera.

Burglary investigation in Brookwood SOURCE: Brookwood PD

If you recognize the suspect call Brookwood Police Department at 205-556-0103, Officer Brian Thomas at 205-361-5009 (7am -7pm Tuesday through Friday) or Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Department at 205-464-8672.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.