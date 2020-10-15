VIDEO: Brookwood police investigate home burglary

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Police hope someone will recognize the man they say was caught on camera breaking into a home Wednesday, October 14.
Officers said it happened at 1:33 p.m.
One video shows the man kicking in a door to the home before entering. A second video shows the man walking around in one of the rooms.
The video is from the victim’s surveillance camera.
If you recognize the suspect call Brookwood Police Department at 205-556-0103, Officer Brian Thomas at 205-361-5009 (7am -7pm Tuesday through Friday) or Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Department at 205-464-8672.
