Tuscaloosa man charged with sexual extortion against multiple victims

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and the University of Alabama Police Department have been investigating sexual assault reports filed by multiple victims against 22-year-old Austin J. Brown.
Brown has been charged with two felony counts of sexual extortion and two misdemeanor counts of harassing communications.
“The details of these cases are very sensitive in nature and will not be disclosed at this time,” said West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force commander Lt. Darren Beams.
Brown turned himself in on the charges Wednesday, Oct.14. He posted his $31,500 bail and was released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
“Investigators expect to file more charges against Brown as the investigation continues,” Beams said. “We ask that any other victims from our area to please come forward and contact police.”
The University of Alabama Police Dept. can be contacted at (205) 348-5454 or contact the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force at (205) 248-4750.
