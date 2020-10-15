Tuscaloosa Fire Fighter battling COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa City Firefighter remains in the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus more than a week ago.
Chais Billings' wife told WBRC that his condition worsened quickly after got tested when he wasn’t feeling well earlier this month.
“It’s been very difficult for all of us not be able to be there with him. He is one of the strongest, healthiest people that we have in our family. He never gets sick,” Amanda Billings explained.
She said the 37 year-old husband and father has been in DCH Regional Medical Center since last Monday. Amanda Billings said Chais is starting to show some signs of improvement.
A gofundme account has been set up for Billings and his family.
We’ll continue to update you on Billings' progress in coming days.
