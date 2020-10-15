The small, but mighty Carver H.S. Mighty Marching Rams Band

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Carver High School Mighty Marching Band does not let its lack in numbers get in the way of making an incredible sound.
This band, 50 members in all, under the direction of Lee Mason, is the reigning 6-time champs of the Birmingham All City Marching Festival.
“We have great leadership,” said Mason. “Our kids are very confident in their ability and it shows every time we go out and perform. That comes from our senior leadership.”
During half time of games this fall the Mighty Marching Rams have changed things up, and instead of marching, they plays songs such as “All I Do,” “Just Got Paid,” “Running Away” and Before I Let Go."
The Carver High School Band will be featured on Friday on WBRC-TV at 10:25 P.M. as the Sideline Band of the Week.
