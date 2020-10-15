Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Teddy Feig!
Teddy is a senior at Mountain Brook High School with a 4.5 GPA. He is a member of the theatre program, Destination Imagination, and Trumpet section leader of the band. Also, he is a Boy Scout, assistant karate instructor, and on the Teen Advisory Board at the O’Neil Library. His leadership shows in and out of the classroom.
Teddy, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.