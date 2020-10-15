Popular Atlanta-based vegan restaurant coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A popular vegan restaurant in Atlanta will soon be opening in Birmingham.
The decision by Slutty Vegan comes after an overwhelming food truck visit last month in 5 Points West. Founder Aisha “Pinky” Cole has not revealed where the restaurant will open.
Cole joined Good Day Alabama on Thursday to talk about Birmingham’s response to the food truck visit, where things stand on the opening and more. You can watch the full interview above.
You can learn more about the unique restaurant by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.