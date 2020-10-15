No fees for some applications during 2020 Alabama College Application Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of colleges and universities will waive their application fees for Alabama students during the 2020 Alabama College Application Week celebration, on October 19-23.
Thousands of students across Alabama will apply for colleges nationwide during the week.
“During this event, high schools statewide will be hosting local college application celebrations – Alabama students will submit applications to colleges across the country,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Willietta Ellis Conner. “Last year, more than 350 Alabama schools participated and nearly 34,000 students applied to colleges nationwide.”
Click here for the list of colleges waiving the fees.
