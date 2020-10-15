Missing 3-year-old girl in Carbon Hill

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Carbon Hill Police and others are searching for a missing 3-year-old little girl.
Ella Key was last seen around 10:15 am. Key is missing from 37 Mayo Road, close to the Fish Hatchery area.
Carbon Hill Police and Walker County Investigators, CH Rescue, Ch Street Department and volunteers are searching the area.
Please use caution while driving in this area.
If you have any information about this child please call Carbon Hill Police at 205-924-4411
