Missing 3-year-old girl in Carbon Hill
Ella Key (Source: Carbon Hill PD/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | October 15, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 11:02 AM

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Carbon Hill Police and others are searching for a missing 3-year-old little girl.

Ella Key was last seen around 10:15 am. Key is missing from 37 Mayo Road, close to the Fish Hatchery area.

Carbon Hill Police and Walker County Investigators, CH Rescue, Ch Street Department and volunteers are searching the area.

Please use caution while driving in this area.

If you have any information about this child please call Carbon Hill Police at 205-924-4411

