Local tutor recommends students still take standardize tests as universities waive scores for 2021 admissions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more universities and colleges waive standardized test admissions requirements, some tutoring centers are still encouraging students to take the tests.
“I think a lot of people still see the value in it," Mathnasium Tutor Center Director, Jake Johnson said. “Some of the students still want to take it, they have been practicing for it for years."
Johnson said ACT/ SAT prep hasn’t slowed down at his center during the pandemic. He is still encouraging students to still take standardized tests, even though many Alabama schools are not requiring them for admissions in 2021.
“People do look at it and colleges aren’t going to look for people who did the bare minimum, but if you go that extra mile and really try and show everything you have, then you are going to have a better shot at scholarships or getting admitted to the school you want to go to," Johnson said.
Depending on the school, 2021 students will be admitted based on high school grades, letters of recommendation, and leadership activities.
“Colleges are also going to take notice of students who take the initiative and go that extra mile rather than the ones who try and slide by," Johnson said.
Johnson said just because it isn’t required for admission, the test scores could still be required for certain majors while in college.
“We don’t know what is coming next, so you should always be prepared on what you can do to better yourself down the road," He said.
He said just because it isn’t required in 2021, doesn’t mean it won’t be an admissions requirement in 2022.
“Freshman and sophomores in high school, they shouldn’t even have that on their minds, they should be thinking ' we need to take this test' as if it is always going to be required," Johnson said.
Starting this year, students taking the ACT can now take it in portions. Johnson said they can improve scores in one specific area, instead of re-taking the entire test.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.