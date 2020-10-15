Jacksonville State football coach tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University Head Football Coach John Grass announced Thursday evening he recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Coach Grass said the positive test came back after their most recent round of testing.
Once he found out, Grass said he immediately began to follow their protocols and went into self-isolation at home.
Grass says he will continue to follow the COVID protocols until he is cleared to return to the team.
Grass says he will work remotely and continue to oversee the team in preparation for their game Saturday against North Alabama.
You can read the statement from Coach Grass in the tweet below:
