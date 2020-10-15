'I hate to hear that’: Coach Dabo Swinney wishes Coach Nick Saban well

CLEMSON, South Carolina (WBRC) - “I hate to hear that.” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wished Alabama Coach Nick Saban the best after finding out Saban tested positive for COVID-19.
Dabo said with COVID-19 anyone can get it. He said what you do as a coach and a team is try and mitigate the virus, but there will be ups and downs.
Swinney said “Best wishes and thoughts for Coach Saban. And hopefully he’s gonna do well. I’ll probably call him later.”
Swinney said he knows Saban has a plan for Saturday, but he joked whether Miss Terry had a plan to have coach home in the middle of a football season.
