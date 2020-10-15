How is Jefferson County doing in this pandemic?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - We are all struggling to get through the physical, emotional and economic consequences of COVID-19, but doctors here in Jefferson County said they are encouraged by where we are now in the pandemic.
Dr. Wesley Willeford said we’ve come a long way since July when we were setting record numbers of deaths and daily cases of COVID-19.
But he also said there is room for improvement.
Dr. Willeford said he has concerns as we had into winter. That’s because during the warmer months, we were able to do many of our activities outdoors where the virus is not as easily spread.
But more people will be heading indoors as temperatures dip and he believes that will pose a challenge.
He’s hoping we’ll see less cases of the virus before it gets too cold, because the less there is before we get that point, the less we’ll have on the other end of it.
“While I realize this is all very hard to maintain the social distance, to keep the facial coverings on, to avoid the gatherings, those are the things that we have to do the things that we have to continue to do until we have better tools to help us fight this pandemic,” Dr. Willeford said.
And those tools he’s referring to are medications that could slow the virus, and vaccines that are effective and safe to use.
But of course, those won’t be available for at least a little while.
So, Dr. Willeford said we need to remain diligent in our efforts.
