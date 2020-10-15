Heart Gallery Alabama: Carlisha & Anthony

Carlisha, born November 2004, is an ambitious and smart girl. She loves to run track, play basketball and go shopping. If she could plan a day for herself, she would go on a fun vacation. She excels in school and loves every subject. She is kind and has never met a stranger!
Anthony, born January 2006, loves to play basketball and video games. He wants to play basketball at school. He loves to watch movies and go to the arcade. He tends to be shy and quiet. Anthony is loving and protective of his big sister.
--
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.