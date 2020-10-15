Former Alabama RB Trent Richardson after learning Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19: “It’s emotional”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Athletic Trainer Jeff Allen released a statement Thursday saying Nick Saban continues to be asymptomatic and is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Saban, who is self-isolating at home, has been coaching the team at practice the past two days using Zoom, but according to an NCAA rule, he won’t be allowed to do that on gameday as computers and technology aren’t allowed for coaches in quarantine.
Nick Saban has never missed a game due to an illness since he’s been with the Tide, and hasn’t his entire coaching career, but this Saturday will be his first.
Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee day-to-day operations and will remain in charge of calling the offense on Saturday. Former Alabama running back Trent Richardson says Saban’s absence could impact the players as it’s an emotional time, but at the same time, it can also be a motivational factor to go out and play for him.
“When I was in school, you never knew he was sick or not. When he would go out, he had a funeral to go to one time, I was worried about his feelings and was he going to be okay, but as a player you try to move forward and do your job that you’re trained and coached to do because you do have a responsibility and you don’t want to let Coach Saban down," Richardson said. “It’s emotional because this is a man who’s impacted all of our lives. He’s like a father figure to me.”
Saban, like the rest of the team, will continue to test every day for COVID-19.
#2 Alabama and #3 Georgia kickoff Saturday at 7pm inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
