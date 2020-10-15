First Alert for increasing clouds today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It’s a little warmer this morning compared to this time yesterday. Most of us are waking up with temperatures in the 50s with a few spots holding on to the lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clear conditions across the Southeast. Areas across the Central U.S. are seeing clouds and showers associated with our next cold front that should move into our area tomorrow. We should see plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds possible this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be slightly above average with highs in the lower 80s. Plan for southwest winds at 5-10 mph.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Friday. Temperatures are forecast to start in the lower 50s Friday morning. I think we will start the day with clouds and the small chance for a few isolated showers. Best chance to see a stray shower will likely occur before noon. Most locations should remain dry. Clouds will slowly decrease as we head into the afternoon giving way to some sunshine. It will remain breezy Friday with north-northwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. With cool air moving into Alabama Friday, temperatures are only forecast to climb into the mid 60s. If you plan on being outside Friday evening, make sure you grab a heavier jacket. Temperatures are forecast to drop quickly into the 50s.
First Alert for Chilly Temperatures Saturday Morning: Saturday morning will likely be our coolest morning over the next seven days. Temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 40s with some spots in north Alabama dropping into the upper 30s. It’ll be a chilly start to Saturday, but we should warm up nicely with temperatures approaching 70°F Saturday afternoon. It should be a beautiful fall day! Weather is forecast to be picture perfect for all college football games across the Southeast.
First Alert for Warmer Temperatures Next Week: Models are hinting at temperatures climbing slightly above average as we head into next week. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon. We could see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s by next week. I think we’ll stay dry through Monday, but we could see a few chances for isolated showers for the middle part of next week.
Tropical Update: We continue to watch a disorganized disturbance a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands in the Central Atlantic. It has a very low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. It will bring showers and breezy conditions into parts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by the end of the week. We will have to watch the southwestern Caribbean next week for the potential tropical formation. It is typically the area to watch for mid to late October for tropical formation. The National Hurricane Center is already highlighting this potential with a 20% chance of something forming in the next five days. The last area to watch is highlighted several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda in the Central Atlantic. This disturbance has a 20% chance to become a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Tropics should remain quiet this weekend, but they may pick up in activity by next week. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th.
