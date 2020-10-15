First Alert for increasing clouds today

Tropical Update: We continue to watch a disorganized disturbance a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands in the Central Atlantic. It has a very low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. It will bring showers and breezy conditions into parts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by the end of the week. We will have to watch the southwestern Caribbean next week for the potential tropical formation. It is typically the area to watch for mid to late October for tropical formation. The National Hurricane Center is already highlighting this potential with a 20% chance of something forming in the next five days. The last area to watch is highlighted several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda in the Central Atlantic. This disturbance has a 20% chance to become a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Tropics should remain quiet this weekend, but they may pick up in activity by next week. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th.