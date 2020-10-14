Volunteer coach in Pickens Co. arrested on drug charges

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A volunteer football coach in Pickens County was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple drug distribution charges, according to District Attorney Andrew Hamlin.
53-year-old Eddie Lee Doss was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance. He was released from the Pickens County Jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
Doss was most recently a volunteer football coach for Pickens County High School.
The District Attorney’s Office in Pickens County and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
No additional details were given by authorities about the case.
