UAB, Advanced ICU Care develop tele-ICU operations center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Throughout this pandemic, we’ve talked about just how big of a role telemedicine has played in healthcare.
And now, UAB is developing a tele-ICU center.
UAB is partnering with Advanced ICU Care to provide physician services and consultation services to ICUs across the state.
The center could serve up to 750 beds in Alabama.
“They may have a patient who is sick, they may have ICU needs. And they’re able to get us on the phone 24/7 on camera, and we can evaluate the patient. We talk to their doctors and their nurses, and we help them create a plan to the greatest extent that we can remotely,” said Dr. Steve Stigler, associate professor in the Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine.
Dr. Stigler said this is an opportunity to take expertise and effectively and efficiently provide it to areas around the state.
