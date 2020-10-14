BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Junior League’s 15th annual Shop, Save and Share fundraiser is now underway for the next 11 days.
This event allows patrons to receive 20 percent off items at over 250 participating stores. But you can only get the 20 percent discount if you purchase a $40 dollar card.
100 percent of the proceeds from the card purchase will benefit Junior League’s 40 community projects that improve the lives of Birmingham women and children. But it also helps local retailers who have been hit hard from the pandemic.
The $40 card purchase provides over two boxes of food for homeless women and children.
Click here to purchase a card.
