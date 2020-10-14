Spirit of Liberty Foundation honors Birmingham police, healthcare workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Spirit of Liberty Foundation flew into Birmingham Wednesday afternoon to honor and thank local healthcare workers and first responders, including Birmingham police officers who have been injured in the line of duty.
Skip Helmly with the Spirit of Liberty Foundation said the foundation was in Birmingham to lift up all first responders and show them appreciation.
Officer Tekulve Bowden has been on the force for 18 years. Bowden said he was injured in the line of duty. He said the process was very difficult, but he has been blessed to get better.
Also present at Wednesday’s ceremony were Officer Lucas Allums, Officer Cullen Stafford, Detective Mikiel Smith and Captain Theophilus Smith.
Allums, Stafford and Smith were shot in the line of duty.
We thank all of the first responders for their service.
