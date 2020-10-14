Sen. Doug Jones campaigns in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Senator Doug Jones spoke to a group of supporters at Tuscaloosa’s Snow Hinton Park Wednesday morning.
“Our focus continues to be on healthcare. We think the Affordable Care Act is under siege. We are making sure folks understand how important that is to the state of Alabama,” Jones told reporters at the event.
Jones told the crowd that the state has more than 950,000 people with preexisting conditions that could lose their healthcare coverage if the law is overturned.
He also said that even though he has voted to confirm 70% of judges nominated by President Donald Trump, he’s concerned about the timing of his choice of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.
“I think the process is an illegitimate process. I think this is a flawed process. I think it’s a power grab,” Senator Jones said.
Many people would think that Jones' Senate race this year against Tommy Tuberville is different than his race against Judge Roy Moore, but not Jones. He says the two men have similar beliefs.
“They’re so much alike. Think about his extreme views that Tuberville has that are similar to Moore’s that women’s rights have in the same say so of controlling their health,” Jones explained.
Jones planned several meetings in Tuscaloosa before heading to Birmingham.
WBRC reached out to the Tuberville campaign and we are awaiting a response.
