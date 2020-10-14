Police investigating double homicide after landlord discovers bodies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police remain at the scene of a double homicide investigation early Wednesday morning.
Police say a call was received around 11:41 p.m. and responding officers found two people dead in a bedroom of a home in the 400 block of 29th Street Ensley. The victims both were shot.
The preliminary investigation indicated the landlord of the home was notified a door of the home was open and when the landlord checked on the home found the victims, according to police. Police say the victims were last heard from earlier Tuesday.
The victims have not been identified. No arrests have been made and a motive is not known.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.