Former group home employee indicted for sexual assault of developmentally disabled woman in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pickens County man has been indicted on felony charges related to the sexual assault of a developmentally disabled woman.
Authorities say James Curtis Wilson, 44, was arrested last Friday and charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sodomy. All three are felony charges.
Charges stem from an investigation that began when the victim’s mother contacted the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in April 2018, according to authorities.
“This was a long and thorough investigation involving an especially vulnerable victim,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. “I’m pleased the grand jury issued these indictments after reviewing evidence collected by investigators.”
The victim, who was in her early 30s at the time of the assault, lived in a group home in Pickens county where Wilson worked. Investigators do not believe any other residents were victimized.
Wilson is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Pickens County Jail.
