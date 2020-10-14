LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Ticket info signup open for NCAA March Madness in Birmingham

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Road to the Final Four® will stop in Birmingham March 16 & 18, 2023 at Legacy Arena when the Southeastern Conference hosts the First and Second Rounds of the NCAA® March Madness® Tournament.

The signup for ticket info opened Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Tickets will be available for NCAA subscribers in October– sign up by going here to hear about it first.

The men’s NCAA tourney was last played in the Magic City in 2008. This is the first time the women’s tournament will be played in Birmingham.

According to a news release by the NCAA, the 1st and 2nd rounds of the college men’s tourney will be played at Legacy Arena in 2023.

The women’s championship regionals will be held at Legacy Arena in 2025.

The decision to return March Madness to Birmingham follows a collaborative effort by the city of Birmingham, BJCC, Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, Knight Eady and the Southeastern Conference.

Click here to see the future NCAA host site selections through 2026.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer
Homicide investigation in the 800 block of 3rd Ave
19-year-old boy shot, killed in Birmingham early Monday morning
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning on Monday
Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary

Latest News

WBRC Talladega recap
Winning and watermelons
Luis Curbelo at Demetri's in Homewood
Barons player tries southern staples on off day in Magic City
Barons baseball & barbecue
Barons baseball & barbecue
Gabe Marsh was born with one arm and no legs. He was put up for adoption and that is when his...
One-armed swimmer with no legs is no problem