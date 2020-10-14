Ticket info signup open for NCAA March Madness in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Road to the Final Four® will stop in Birmingham March 16 & 18, 2023 at Legacy Arena when the Southeastern Conference hosts the First and Second Rounds of the NCAA® March Madness® Tournament.

The signup for ticket info opened Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Tickets will be available for NCAA subscribers in October– sign up by going here to hear about it first.

The men’s NCAA tourney was last played in the Magic City in 2008. This is the first time the women’s tournament will be played in Birmingham.

According to a news release by the NCAA, the 1st and 2nd rounds of the college men’s tourney will be played at Legacy Arena in 2023.

The women’s championship regionals will be held at Legacy Arena in 2025.

The decision to return March Madness to Birmingham follows a collaborative effort by the city of Birmingham, BJCC, Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, Knight Eady and the Southeastern Conference.

Click here to see the future NCAA host site selections through 2026.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.