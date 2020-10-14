Mentor group hosting Tuscaloosa job fair Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The pandemic has brought an economic crisis that’s devastated many families across the country, which is why a mentor group in Tuscaloosa is teaming up with local businesses to host a community job fair.
The group is called Mind Changers and they will have the job fair at the Benjamin Barnes YMCA Branch in West Tuscaloosa between 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 15.
CEO Rodney Pelt said they’ve gotten a lot of calls about employers laying off people and workers losing their jobs during the pandemic. This job fair he hopes will give those who are struggling an opportunity to meet with employers one on one.
Unlike previous pre-pandemic job fairs in Tuscaloosa, Thursday’s job fair will require attendees to wear masks and social distancing will be enforced, where tables will be 12 feet apart.
This is also a good way for those young people the group targets to mentor, to get some work experience or job training resources.
“It’s a way to get our kids and our young adults to be able to talk to someone face to face and reach them and have those in person job interviews, because we are not going to be in a pandemic forever. I think this is greatly needed not only because of the job opportunities, the career opportunities are going to be here. It’s also needed for our community to start looking out for each other,” said Pelt.
According to Pelt, at least seven employers from different industries, a trade school and career services will be present at the job fair.
