Health experts weigh COVID re-infection possibility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in mid-20′s in Nevada is believed to be the first person in the U.S. to be re-infected with coronavirus and doctors say it happened just six weeks after he first got COVID.
The man’s story is now published in the medical journal The Lancet. The study says the 25-year-old got sicker the second time and ended up in the hospital. Local health experts say this case underscores the fact that people still need to heed all the COVID precautions that they have been telling us for the past six months or so.
Also, the case leaves questions unanswered about how long the immune responses protect someone from reinfection.
“That just underscores the need to maintain mask wearing, social distancing even if you’ve been infected in the past because you just don’t know how long you’re immune system protection will last for,” Dr. David Hicks, deputy health officer with the Jefferson County Health Department said.
Dr. Hicks tells us this also speaks to the importance of seeing how vaccines are developed because you want the vaccine to be safe and you want it to have long term protection.
