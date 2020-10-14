Gadsden Library offers memorial rocks in the rock garden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden Public Library has added a new item to the services it provides: memorials. Library patrons can now leave a rock in the library’s rock garden to honor someone who has passed away.
The library provides markers to write the person’s name on the rock.
The library’s assistant director, Carol Wright, got the idea from the long-standing tradition of leaving a rock on a grave, and the knowledge so many funerals were scaled back or not held at all due to COVID-19.
She says since the practice started a couple of weeks ago, a number of people have chosen to remember loved ones this way."It could be anyone who meant something to you, who has now passed on. I think there’s a rock over there that has the name of an animal, a pet, on it. So, it could be a grandparent, it could be a friend, it could be somebody you admire," says Wright.
The pet’s name is Greta and her rock has a design of a dog’s paw on it.
We also saw one rock that paid tribute to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, including a design of the iconic collar she wore on her robe.
Library staff members leave rocks and markers sitting out until 3:30 p.m. every day, which is 30 minutes before the library closes.
The cost to leave a memorial rock is free.
