First Alert for warm afternoons and cool mornings

Tropical Update: We continue to watch a disorganized disturbance a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands in the Central Atlantic. It has a very low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. It will bring showers and breezy conditions into parts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by the end of the week. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet for now. We will have to watch the Caribbean next week for the potential tropical formation. It is typically the area to watch for mid to late October for tropical formation.