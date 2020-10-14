First Alert for warm afternoons and cool mornings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We have made it halfway through the week and the weather remains picture perfect for mid-October. You might want to grab a light jacket before you step outside this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s and lower 50s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing a clear sky across the Southeast. High pressure is in place keeping us dry with very little cloud cover. Plan for plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low 80s. We should see southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels will remain comfortable this afternoon so it should feel nice.
Warm Thursday: We should start tomorrow off with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. With southerly winds across the Southeast, temperatures are forecast to climb above average. Our average high and low for mid-October is 76°F/53°F. We should see a mostly sunny sky Thursday with highs back into the low to mid 80s. Enjoy the warm temperatures tomorrow because Friday will have a chill in the air!
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Friday. Temperatures are forecast to start in the lower 50s Friday morning. With cool air moving into Alabama Friday, temperatures are only forecast to climb into the mid 60s. We should see some cloud cover and a tiny chance for a few stray showers Friday as cooler air moves in. I think most of us will remain dry. Friday will also become breezy with northerly winds at 10-20 mph. I would not be surprised if we saw wind gusts up to 25 mph.
First Alert for Chilly Temperatures Saturday Morning: Saturday morning will likely be our coolest morning over the next seven days. Temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 40s with some spots in north Alabama dropping into the upper 30s. It’ll be a chilly start to Saturday, but we should warm up nicely with temperatures approaching 70°F Saturday afternoon. It should be a beautiful fall day!
First Alert for Warmer Temperatures Next Week: Models are hinting at temperatures climbing slightly above average as we head into next week. Highs are forecast to climb into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon. We could see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s by next week. I think we’ll stay dry through Monday, but we could see a few chances for isolated showers Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
Tropical Update: We continue to watch a disorganized disturbance a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands in the Central Atlantic. It has a very low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. It will bring showers and breezy conditions into parts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by the end of the week. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet for now. We will have to watch the Caribbean next week for the potential tropical formation. It is typically the area to watch for mid to late October for tropical formation.
