Firehouse Ministries needs volunteers for meal service

This is the information posted on their website: We are opening up for volunteers! Starting October 19, 2020, we will be accepting volunteers for meal service. The group size will be limited to 4 volunteers in the shelter per meal. We are also opening up the individual service to include all shifts. 9am-1pm, 1-5pm, and 5-9pm. This will be limited to one volunteer per shift. Volunteers will be required to wear a mask at all times.