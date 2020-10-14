Dr. Kathy Murphy leaving Hoover City Schools for new role as Gadsden State president

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a news release sent Wednesday Hoover City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy is leaving her position for a new role as president of Gadsden State Community College.
Murphy, was appointed after a months-long search by a presidential committee.
Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker named Dr. Murphy as President on Wednesday.
She will begin her appointment on Jan. 1, 2021.
“Dr. Murphy is a visionary educator with a proven record of focusing on all aspects of the student experience, which is the leadership we aim for at every community college in our state,” Baker stated. “I am confident that Dr. Murphy’s determination to work alongside the faculty, staff and community at Gadsden State will reap great benefits for the college as they continue to provide the education and skills training needed for Alabama’s workforce.”
Gadsden State is a comprehensive community college comprised of five campuses and educational centers across Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah and St. Clair counties. The college offers degrees and certifications across 17 programs of study.
Dr. Murphy, who currently serves as Superintendent of Hoover City Schools, has an educational background that spans 30 plus years. Prior to her service in Hoover City Schools, she was Superintendent of Monroe County Schools. She served as a principal at Charles Henderson and Greenville high schools and Greenville Middle School, and as a professor at the University of West Georgia and Judson College.
Murphy said, “The opportunity to serve Alabamians in Anniston, Centre, and Gadsden in this capacity is a privilege I am honored to pursue. I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues and students to ensure that we are best serving generations of college- and career-bound students who choose Gadsden State as part of their path.”
