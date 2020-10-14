Dr. Harris: Alabama’s moving in the right direction but not out of the woods

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has hit a plateau when it comes to COVID-19, state health officials say.
“We’re certainly much better than we were in late July, early August,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. “In fact, our numbers are half of where we were at that time.”
Right now, the state has 167,977 total cases. More than 71,000 people have recovered.
Harris said he feels the mask order is working.
“Since May, the state of Alabama has not introduced any more stringent measures at all, other than the mask order that was put in place by the Governor in mid-July. And, that is exactly when we began to see improvements,” Harris said.
He said two weeks after the mask order was put in place, numbers began to go down.
Even though Alabama has improved, Harris said we are still not in the clear.
“I think we could be better,” Harris said.
Hospitalizations were around 834 Wednesday. Harris said that it’s still a manageable number but could get worse depending on the rest of the year.
“I think the concern is that flu season is coming. Flu season is always a time when we have increased numbers of people in the hospital as well," said Harris. "There is certainly reason to believe that people could even have both infections at once. COVID and flu. Although hopefully a lot of the influence that the guidance that we are giving for prevention of COVID will work to prevent the influenza also.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.