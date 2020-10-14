City of Alabaster investing thousands into crime-fighting technology

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Alabaster is investing in new technology to keep the community safe.
Joining several municipalities in the metro area, Alabaster installed 25 flock cameras throughout the city.
Police Chief Curtis Rigney said the technology is not for traffic control.
“They are license plate readers but they do not issue citations or anything like that,” Rigney explained.
The cameras, according to Rigney, would help police solve crimes more efficiently.
It cost $102,000 for a 2-year contract which includes monitoring.
WBRC spoke to Chief Rigney two weeks after the cameras were installed and he said the investment was already paying off.
“A robbery suspect was apprehended within 15-20 minutes. We had a child that was located, that needed assistance, [she] was located within minutes. Both of those cases, in my opinion, have made this project worthwhile,” said Rigney.
Rigney proclaimed Alabaster as one of the safest cities in the state and said leadership intended to keep it that way.
