Birmingham City Schools to offer COVID-19 testing to employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Schools district is partnering with area health agencies to make COVID-19 testing available for all employees.
Drive-thru testing will be offered next week at the following sites.
- Monday, October 19 – Wenonah High School, 2800 Wilson Road S.W.
- Wednesday, October 21 – ARMS Northern Health Center 2817 30th Avenue North
- Friday, October 23 – Huffman High School, 900 Springville Road
“We want all of our staff to be safe and healthy, and I believe testing will assist in achieving and maintaining that goal,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said.
Employees will not be charged a copay for the test.
Any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 is asked to follow school district protocol and report results to their immediate supervisor or local school principal.
