Birmingham City Council urges BWWB to reconsider cutting service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is urging the Birmingham Water Works Board to reconsider a decision to cut service to those who can’t pay their bills during this pandemic.
Council President Pro Tem, Wardine Alexander, said city leaders have an obligation to protect those who are struggling during this pandemic, and can’t afford to make those payments.
Council members voted unanimously to pass a resolution of support for those who are at risk of losing their water services.
The BWWB stopped turning off water for customers who were late with payments back in March, but decided to resume collections on past due accounts on Tuesday.
Alexander said she understands BWWB is a business and relies on its customers to pay for services, but she hopes it will have a change of heart.
“I’m of course, encouraging people if you can pay your bill, please pay your bill. Don’t bury your head in the sand. I know…I’ve gone through times that it may be difficult, and the best thing is to reach out to those resources that are available to you,” Alexander said.
She added that if you are unable to pay your water bill, it’s best to call the b-w-w-b to make some sort of payment arrangement, rather than not pay your bill at all.
However, she is still putting pressure on the utility to delay the cutoffs.
The BWWB does not have a comment at this time.
The issue will be discussed at the next Utilities Committee meeting on October 20th.
