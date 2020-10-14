Big push to meet impending 2020 Census deadline

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Census 2020 deadline is Thursday, October 15 at 11:59 p.m.
According to Birmingham City Council President William Parker, only 55% of the city’s population has completed the Census.
That has led to an all-hands-on-deck push online, on the phone and in person to get people to complete the form.
All year long, state and local leaders have been beating the drum about taking part in the 2020 Census.
Gov. Kay Ivey and state and city lawmakers have said completing the census will help ensure Alabama receives its fair share of funding.
The federal government also uses the 2020 Census to allocate the nation’s congressional seats.
The Census typically only takes 10 minutes or less to finish.
